Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The APC National Integrity Movement (ANIM) says President Bola Tinubu has the best strategy to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians by reducing poverty and creating job for the unemployed.

Mr Abubakar Sadique, the group’s National Leader, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja while congratulating Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of the 2023 Democracy Day celebrations.

He appreciated Nigerians for believing in Tinubu, adding that his administration had so far exhibited readiness to address the critical challenges bedeviling the country.

This, Sadique said, was because within a few days in office, Tinubu has taken some sensitive decisions, including signing into law the electricity Bill which was a sign of great things ahead.

“We want Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration as it has the best strategy to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians, poverty reduction and job creation.

“We are confident that hardwork will be rewarded as those who tirelessly worked for the victory of our great party will not be forgotten,” he said.

This, the national leader said, was especially with the appointment of Sen. George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), adding that he was a rear party man who understood the rule of the game.

Sadique called for prayers across all faith in support of the Tinubu’s administration, stressing that Nigeria got the best at this time and to get the best result, all hands must be on deck.

The ANIM is made up of former APC National Executive Council (NEC) members, some of its serving and past zonal leaders, serving and past National Assembly members as well as its State Commissioners among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

