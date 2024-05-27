‘Tinubu has taken a few steps I consider in order’ -Kemi Ayelabola



Chairperson and Convener of Asiwaju Renewed Hope (ARH’23), Kemi Olokode-Ayelabola has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON for his efforts in the fight against corruption and putting Nigeria back on track socio-economically despite attendant challenges.



Kemi, a behavioural, developmental and child/young persons care professional, gave the commendation in a press statement to commemorate one year of Tinubu’s administration on Monday, May 27, 2024.



She urged the Tinubu’s administration to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far to engender development in the country and deepen policies and programmes that can make a positive difference in the lives of the people especially the vulnerable segments of the society.



According to her, “President Tinubu has taken a few steps, which personally, I consider to be in order. First is the removal of fuel subsidy. This is very commendable. I have always maintained that the subsidy must go if we are going to make any progress. Since the subsidy was removed, the government has succeeded in saving a lot of money which would have gone into payment of the subsidy. This is possible because fuel smuggling out of the country has been curtailed.”



“As a way of justifying its decision to remove fuel subsidy, the government had claimed it had been able to save over N1 trillion two months after fuel subsidy was removed.

“The harmonisation of the rates at the official market and parallel market is another major development. Although people are saying that the policy has led to scarcity of dollars and increase in the rate of the naira to dollar. There is no doubt that inflation has risen to about 24 per cent and standard of living falling, prices of food skyrocketing, there is no way such bold economic policies will be taken without its initial pains and groaning, but eventually things will improve.



“Nigerians will have to endure the initial pains which these policies have thrown up before they can enjoy the gains. I therefore appeal to all Nigerians with all modesty to adjust based on their income. People need to cut down their expenses as I am doubly sure that this government is well intentioned to bring succour to the generality of the people in no distant time.



“President Tinubu should also be applauded for his administration’s notable initiatives such as the nationwide digital literacy programme and the expansion of the broadband infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and empower our people in this digital age”.



“The C-in-C and his Vice President Kashim Shetiima, over the last one year, have equally engaged globally and locally with institutions that represent development partnership, multilateral institutions, and bilateral institutions, consistent with our development agenda”.



“With no shred of doubt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foreign policy will continue to accommodate the interests of all Nigerians and ensure mutual and beneficial partnerships with all nations,” Ayelabola said.

Ayelabola added that President Tinubu is not resting on his oars nor is he reneging in his renewed hope agenda pointing out that he has secured a financial partner from EDIB Hong Kong to develop the $27.29bn Escravos Seaport Industrial Complex. “This project is located in Escravos (Gbaramatu Island/ Omadino).”



She said, “President Tinubu has provided a written confirmation of a new era Free Trade Zone, with a workable financial model 99years concession of Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer Delta State to provide 31,000 hectares of land.

“Records also show that this government has signed an M.O.U. with the President of Russia to build a nuclear power plant for Nigeria in order to get stable electricity. The said nuclear power plant will take effect on the 3rd of July, 2024 in Warri Delta State which will serve the entire 36 States of the Federation including the F.C.T. Only a leader with purpose and vision can achieve these in less than a year and I am bold to say Asiwaju will transform Nigerian socio-economically, the present challenges will be short-lived.”