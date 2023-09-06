Tinubu has surpassed expectations in 100 days— APC Diaspora Chairmen

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s performance within 100 days in office, saying the President has surpassed expectations.

Chief Elas Abone, the Publicity Secretary of the APC-CDC and Chairman of APC Canada Chapter made this remark in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Abone, highlighting a range of accomplishments and initiatives undertaken by Tinubu’s administration in the first 100 days, said the President had made Nigeria to be on pedestals of growth and development.

On economic revitalisation, Abone commended President Tinubu’s financial and economic policies, which he said had led to increased foreign investments, job creation, and economic growth.

He said that Tinubu had focused on diversifying the economy and reducing reliance on oil revenue.

Abone also said that Tinubu’s administration had recorded significant progress in infrastructure development which included road construction, railway expansion, and the rehabilitation of key national assets.

“These efforts are aimed at improving transportation and connectivity across the country,” he said.

Abone, who applauded the government’s commitment to enhancing national security, cited the successful counter-terrorism operations and effort of the government in addressing issues of banditry and insecurity in various regions of Nigeria.

The publicity secretary also commended the president for the launch of several social welfare programmes, aimed at alleviating poverty and improving the well-being of vulnerable population.

Abone said: “These programmes include initiatives to support education, healthcare, and food security.”

Also, on anti-corruption measures, Abone underscored the administration’s commitment to fighting corruption, noting that accountability and transparency remained top priorities for Tinubu.

He, however, used the occasion to call upon Nigerians to exercise patience and remain steadfast, saying, “the new government continues to implement its policies and programmes”.

“The challenges facing the nation require collective efforts and unity among all citizens.

“We encourage Nigerians to engage constructively with the government, offering your suggestions and support to ensure a brighter future for the country,” Abone said.

Expressing optimism about the future of the country under Tinubu’s leadership, the spokesman urge Nigerians to work together with the President for the betterment of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, who was inaugurated as President on May 29, marked his 100 days in office on Tuesday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

