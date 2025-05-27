Tinubu has shown remarkable leadership in the last 2 yrs – APC Chieftain

Former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Adebola Ogunleye, has said that President Bola Tinubu has shown remarkable leadership

By Ikenna Osuoha

Former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Adebola Ogunleye, has said that President Bola Tinubu has shown remarkable leadership in the last two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu would be marking two years in office on May 29.

Ogunleye said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on

Tuesday.

He saluted Tinubu’s uncommon courage in confronting the challenges of the nation.

“He has been able to confront the challenges of the nation with courage and great enthusiasm for positive results.

“The president has taken economic reforms fearlessly even where military leaders had developed cold feet,” he said.

The APC chieftain who acknowledged that Tinubu’s economic reforms might have drifted the country into seemingly economic challenges, said the positive dividends were emerging.

According to him, to achieve new results we must apply new mechanism.

“Labour pains that births new life is never easy,” he said.

Ogunleye reeled out President Tinubu’s achievements in the past two years.

“The results are showing in the indices emerging from the GDP growth, in the drop in the rate of inflation, the access to Foreign Exchange and the stability of the Naira.

“The increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and foreign reserve, the IMF score card and the reduction in food prices, shows a move towards food security,” he said.

He said that there are still challenges prevailing on the security architecture , the high rate of Naira exchange rate and the poverty level.

He expressed optimism that there was a renewed hope for a better future.

“The next two years would naturally be expected to address this outstanding challenges and consolidate on the gains of the previous 2yrs.

” It’s a midterm with lots of positive impact and should be a platform for stronger strive for a more successful second half of the tenure of the President.” (NAN) www.nannews.ng