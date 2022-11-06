Tinubu has no health challenge : Fani-Kayode

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, has no major health challenge, as being speculated in the media.

Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, Director Special Media Projects and New Media of the Council said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



Fani-Kayode said that Tinubu was more mentally, physically and spiritually alert than other presidential candidates.

“Tinubu is as fit as a fiddle and has nothing to hide because there is no skeletons in his cupboard.

“He is more mentally, physically and spiritually alert compared to other presidential candidates irrespective of what is being said about him in the media.



“Tinubu does not visit dark places, he is pure in body, spirit and soul, no matter what is being said about Tinubu, he has never betrayed those that helped him to power, he is loyal to his own to a fault.

“As each day passes, the collective ignorance, pettiness and weaknesses of the opposition is becoming more and more manifest,” he said.



Fani-Kayode added:”The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar know that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election hands down, this is getting clearer as each day passes.

“This is why they are so jittery, that is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults and abuse.

“That is why the only thing they talk about is Tinubu’s health and age.”



He said that while the APC PCC wanted an issue-based campaign, the opposition party does not even know the meaning of the word.

He added that the APC PCC would not be distracted by negative comments and criticisms by the opposition, saying that the party would remain focused.

“For us the issue is our beloved country Nigeria and the only person in the race that we can trust with the destiny of 200 million Nigerians is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He said that Nigerians deserved a better president come 2023. (NAN)

