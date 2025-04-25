Tinubu Has Failed Nigerians on Power Sector—CHRICED Slams ₦10bn Aso Villa Solar Project, Calls for Power Minister’s Sack

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has issued a scathing critique of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s handling of Nigeria’s power sector, citing unfulfilled campaign promises, worsening grid instability, and what it described as “frivolous” government spending at the expense of the public.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Zikirullahi M. Ibrahim, CHRICED accused the federal government of prioritising luxury over national need, condemning the President’s approval of a ₦10 billion solar power project for the exclusive use of the Aso Villa while millions of Nigerians remain in darkness.

“This move highlights the administration’s own lack of faith in the reforms it claims to be implementing within the power sector,” the group stated.

CHRICED also decried additional budgetary allocations for the State House, including ₦311.09 million for electricity bills and ₦1.99 billion for diesel-powered generators in 2025, despite the planned solar facility.

The civic group described the spending as “wasteful” and “tone-deaf,” particularly in light of the ongoing economic hardship and mass disillusionment over the state of power infrastructure in the country.

Despite huge investments over the years, the group noted that Nigeria still produces less than 4,000 megawatts of electricity—far below the 6,000 MW target once set by the Tinubu administration. It expressed alarm at the frequent collapse of the national grid and the government’s failure to offer clear solutions.

“CHRICED sees the persistent grid failures as a form of economic sabotage that must not go unpunished,” the statement read.

The group also criticised recent electricity tariff hikes under the Band A billing system, which have forced many businesses to either scale down operations or shut down entirely. Worse still, CHRICED said those who pay higher tariffs under Band A continue to suffer blackouts during grid failures, undermining the rationale for the pricing model.

Citing President Tinubu’s own admission that the current energy spending is “unsustainable,” CHRICED called for urgent reforms. It noted that electricity generation companies are reportedly owed over ₦4 trillion by government agencies—a situation it said exemplifies systemic dysfunction.

To address the crisis, CHRICED issued a list of demands, including:

Immediate redirection of the ₦10 billion Aso Villa solar project toward a national rural electrification initiative targeting households and small businesses.

The sack of the Minister of Power for failing to stem the tide of grid collapses and inefficiencies.

Reversal of electricity tariff hikes to provide relief for struggling businesses and ordinary Nigerians.

The declaration of a National Solarization Policy that would enable widespread solar adoption through tariff exemptions on solar imports and the provision of interest-free credit facilities.

“By implementing these steps, demand on the national grid will drop significantly, allowing the limited supply of 4,000–5,000 MW to be allocated more efficiently to large-scale industries and high-end consumers who need it most,” CHRICED argued.

The organisation urged the Tinubu administration to demonstrate real political will in addressing the country’s energy crisis, warning that failure to act swiftly would deepen poverty, worsen unemployment, and further erode public trust in governance.