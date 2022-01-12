Tinubu has divine calling to be Nigeria’s president in 2023- Diaspora group

The Nigeria Diaspora for Aṣíwájú (NDA) says Sen. Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a divine calling to be Nigeria`s president in 2023.

Dr Akin Badeji, Director-General, NDA, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, when he spoke on Tinubu`s pronouncement on his willingness to join the 2023 presidential race.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State had on Monday informed President Buhari Muhammadu of his intention to join the race.

Badeji lauded the APC national leader for not rejecting calls by patriotic Nigerians to offer himself to lead the inarguably most populous black nation in the world.

He also commended him for the pronouncement, saying he had again proven that he was truly a pathfinder and a pacesetter that opened doors for others to follow.

“I will like to state that the board, executive council, the steering committee as well as thousands of our members are particularly grateful that you responded to our I insist, We insist, Nigerians insist call to run for the country`s presidency.

“It is no gainsaying that the biggest news of the year may have come too early.

“We are, however, not oblivious of the daunting and challenging task ahead of us. It will be onerous as well as arduous, but we are more than prepared to go through this with you – soul and body.

“And we believe strongly that your mandate has a celestial endorsement that no one can stop,’’ Badeji said.

He further lauded Tinubu for taking the bold step of hearkening the clarion call from the group and other prominent Nigerians.

Badeji said the NDA which had been rooting for a Tinubu presidency had been in the forefront to sensitise Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora about a Tinubu presidency.

He expressed optimism that a Tinubu presidency would guarantee an egalitarian Nigeria for Nigerians.

“Our credo is that of a strong and staunch belief in your leadership qualities to give Nigeria a direction to positive governance deliverables.

“We believe, quite convincingly that Nigeria needs a man, not with the oratory power to hoodwink the populace of a utopian leadership.

“But an egghead with the Total Quality Leadership attributes, capable of giving Nigeria and Nigerians the right leadership that has eluded them for decades,’’ he said.

He stressed that Nigeria needed a hand that could sustain the legacies of the Buhari/Osinbajo administration, a reason he said the NDA had been involved for months, in the advocacy for a Tinubu presidency.

Badeji said some of the advocacies carried out so far by the NDA included; market sensitisation across states within the six zones of the federation and a public sensitisation in London metropolis among others.

“Some are born great; some achieve greatness while several others have greatness thrust upon them.

“In the above analogy, Tinubu no doubt fits into the three classes or persons therein categorised, his grandeur personality is beyond what any human can unravel.

“He is a conundrum, an enigma that defies all sorts of ethereal explanations,” Badeji said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

