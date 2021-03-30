National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has called for the recruitment of eligible youths into the armed forces, police and other security agencies to effectively secure the country.

Tinubu, in a statement on Tuesday, by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, said this would also ensure better security and safety of the people.

The APC leader opined that such strong recruitment would serve the twin-purpose of helping to tackle unemployment while at the same time enhancing the security of every Nigerian.

According to him, “the more job opportunities are presented to our youths the less some of them will be tempted into illegal and dangerous activities.”

The former governor of Lagos sought for the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the armed forces and not the N50 million that was earlier mentioned in error at the just concluded Bola Ahmed Tinubu colloquium held on Saturday in Kano.

“It was an accidental verbal mistake of which we all commit from time to time, especially when reciting a series of large numerical figures.

“I did not mean N50 million, which is almost a quarter of our total population.

“Please forgive any confusion due to this innocent error,” Tinubu apologized.

The APC leader canvassed the urgent need to combine employment and national security policy by recruiting five million youths in all aspects of nation-building, ranging from infrastructural development to agricultural modernization.

“It is in the spirit that we hope government view and assess this proposal for it seeks to provide a way for more youths to participate in building a greater, safer and more prosperous country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium was held on Saturday in the ancient city is of Kano with the theme: “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity.”

Focusing on the theme,

it highlighted the underlying objective of oneness of the country and the need for unity so that Nigeria may attain its best destiny. (NAN)

