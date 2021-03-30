Tinubu harps on youths recruitment into armed forces, security agencies

March 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



National Leader the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, called for the recruitment eligible into the armed forces, police and other security agencies to effectively secure the country.

Tinubu, in a statement Tuesday, by Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, said this would also ensure better security and the people.

The APC leader opined that such strong recruitment would serve the twin-purpose helping to tackle unemployment while the same time enhancing the security every Nigerian.

According to him, “the job opportunities are presented to our the less some of them will be tempted into illegal and dangerous activities.”

The governor of sought for the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the armed forces and not the N50 million that was earlier mentioned in error the just concluded Bola Ahmed Tinubu colloquium held Saturday in Kano.

“It was an accidental verbal mistake of which we all commit from time to time, especially when reciting a series of large numerical figures.

“I did not mean N50 million, which is almost a quarter of our total .

“Please forgive any confusion due to this innocent error,” Tinubu apologized.

The APC leader canvassed the urgent need to combine employment and national security policy by recruiting five million in all aspects of nation-building, ranging from infrastructural development to agricultural modernization.

“It is in the spirit that we hope government view and assess this proposal for it seeks to provide a way for youths to in building a greater, safer and prosperous country.

The News of Nigeria () reports that the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium was held Saturday in the ancient city is of Kano the theme: “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and .”

Focusing on the theme,
it highlighted the underlying objective of oneness of the country and the need for unity so that Nigeria may attain its best destiny. ()

Tags: , , , , , ,