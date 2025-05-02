Tinubu hails troops as gallant, brave, defenders of nation

President Bola Tinubu on Friday lauded Nigerian soldiers, describing them as brave, gallant officers and defenders of the nation.

By Salif Atojoko

The president made the remark during his official visit to the frontline troops in Katsina State on Friday.

“I stand before you today not just as your President and Commander-in-Chief, but as a fellow patriot, deeply humbled by

your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the peace, security and sovereignty of our great nation.

“You are the shield of Nigeria, the brave sons and daughters who dstand between our people and the forces of terror.

“Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralise, and everycommunity you secure is a victory for justice, freedom and the future of our children,” said Tinubu.

He said the fight troops were waging in Katsina State and across the ccountrywas not just a battle for territory; but a battle for the soul of Nigeria.

“Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

“You have left behind your families and the comforts of civilian life to wear the uniform of honour and duty. You face danger not for wealthor recognition, but for the love of our dear country.

“That, my brothers and sisters in uniform, is the highest form of patriotism. You are the silent guardians of our democracy, and I salute you,” the president stated.

Tinubu added that he was fully aware of the challenges the troops faced.

“We are taking bold steps to equip you with advanced equipment, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary.

“But it is not just about weapons. Your welfare is my top priority.

“We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld.

“Housing programmes, family support systems, insurance coverage, and improved remuneration are being implemented without delay,” continued the president.

He said the threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency had persisted for too long, and that Nigerians were counting on the government and on the troops to end the menace and reclaim every inch of the country’s territory.

Tinubu said, “Let me hear you loudly: Are you ready, are you committed to ending this insecurity once and for all? Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest.

“Let the enemies of Nigeria know their time is up,” Tinubu charged the soldiers.”

He was emphatic that the war would not be won by weapons alone but by the will to stand, resist, fight and triumph.

“As your President, I will match your courage with action, investment and unwavering support.

“To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow.

“Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery.

“You, the Nigerian military, are the spearhead of this fight. With your valour and discipline, peace shall prevail.

“Stand tall. Be proud. Nigeria depends on you, and I am with you—today, ttomorrow and always,” he emphasised.

Tinubu urged the troops to stay strong, focused, for God and the country. (NAN)