Monday, February 12, 2024
Tinubu hails Super Eagle’s resilience, talent at AFCON

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
63

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Super Eagles resilience and talent in their outing at the African Cup of Nations 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

He saluted their tenacious performance in the finals of the tourney which saw them coming second behind host Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.

A statement by presidential spokesman,  Ajuri Ngelale said the President commended the team, coach, crew and the entire management team.

He described their hard work, assiduity, and sacrifice to come this far in the tournament as a sign of the Nigerians ‘can do’ spirit.

Tinubu acknowledged the hurdles they consistently surpassed with steadily improving performance as they pulled through to the finals.

The President urges Nigerians to be of good cheer, emphasising that the team’s performance won a great victory for Nigeria in the hearts of Africa and the world through its grit, rigour, and determination.

“Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder.

“We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love.

“To those cherished Nigerian youths expressing their gifts in communities, drawing lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you can be our heroes tomorrow, do not relent in your pursuit.

“My administration is here to make dreams come true,” he said.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
