Tinubu hails Senator Oshiomhole on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Adams Oshiomhole on the occasion of his birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale stated,”President Bola Tinubu heartily congratulates Senator Adams Oshiomhole on the occasion of his birthday, today, April 4, 2024.

“Senator Oshiomhole was President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from 1999 to 2007; Governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016, and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2018 to 2020.

“The President joins the family and friends of the Distinguished Senator in celebrating his close ally and a man for all seasons.”

He added,”Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is of strong character. He is ever so committed to his principles, unbending and fearless in the pursuit of a just cause. He is a man you can take to battle and be sure of victory. He is fiercely loyal and stands firmly by what he believes in,” the President said.

“President Tinubu thanks Senator Oshiomhole for his fervent support while asking God Almighty to grant him many more years in good health.”

