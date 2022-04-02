Tinubu hails Prof Adegbulugbe on 67th birthday

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated renowned professor of energy and management, Professor Anthony Olusegun Adegbulugbe, as he turns 67 today.

Asiwaju Tinubu commended Prof Adegbulugbe for his exemplary academic record and useful contributions to Nigeria and the international community.

In a statement by his Media Office, the APC leader noted that Adegbulugbe distinguished himself in the academia as he did in government.

“In government, he was the Special Adviser on Energy Matters to the President of Nigeria and Chairman of the Gas to Power Project between 2005 and 2007 who introduced a number of policy initiatives in that sector.

“With over 40 years experience in the energy sector, it is therefore no surprise that Adegbulugbe is sought after across the world in the area of energy policy and planning and climate change.

“My prayer for this Ondo State-born egghead on the occasion of his 67th birthday is that God Almighty grant him many more years, renewed wisdom and intellect to continue to be of useful services to Nigeria and the world.”

