Tinubu hails Pa Reuben Fasoranti on 98th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, National Leader of Afenifere, on the special occasion of his 98th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday in. Abuja.

Ngelale stated,”President Tinubu joins family, friends, and associates to celebrate a paragon of integrity and peerless leader with a natural agency for rallying minds to the cause of peace, unity, and development.

“The President affirms that Pa Fasoranti, as the leader of the respected Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, has brought honour and dignity to the organization and has also honed its voice as a noble and trenchant mouthpiece of the people.

“The President extols the sacrifices and painstaking contributions of the elder statesman to the development of Nigeria as a veteran teacher, seasoned administrator, and exceptional politician.

“The President thanks Pa Fasoranti for his support and generous measure of wise counsel, assuring him that the beacon of truth, fairness, equity, peace, and unity will always be held up.

“President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant the elder statesman more years in excellent health, while wishing him joy and happiness on this momentous day and always.”