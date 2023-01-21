Tinubu hails Keyamo’s contributions to democracy, rule of law at 53

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Sen. Bola Tinubu, APC Presidential Candidate has praised the Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his contributions to the struggle toward sustenance of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Tinubu in a goodwill message, signed by him on Friday, congratulated Keyamo, as he clocked 53.

The APC presidential candidate, noted that the life of the minister, who is also the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, was hallmarked by service to the country and his people.

The two-term former governor of Lagos state recalled Keyamo’s contributions to the fight for democracy and good governance in Nigeria, and how he consistently fought against injustice, through the instrumentality of the law.

He, therefore ,thanked the minister for his good works as the spokesperson of his campaign.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your attainment of 53.

“Your life has been hallmarked by service to your people and country as you have fought for democracy and good governance.

“Using the instrumentality of the law, you have also fought against injustice and oppression.

“As a member of our progressive front, you have distinguished yourself,” he said.

Tinubu also expressed appreciation to Keyamo for his invaluable work in the party’s ongoing campaign, by rekindling the hope of the people, in a better, stronger, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

He prayed that God Almighty grant the minister many more years in good health and imbue him with divine protection and grace to continue to impact the people and country positively.

“Please rest assured of my highest regards always,” he said. (NAN)