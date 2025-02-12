Tinubu hails Dr Kole Shettima on 65th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated prominent political scientist and development specialist, Dr Kole Shettima, on his 65th birthday.

This was contained in a statementbsigned by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy) on Wednesday.

Dr. Shettima, who is the Director of MacArthur Foundation for Africa, is a notable scholar and activist who has contributed immensely to nation-building.

Onanuga said, “President Tinubu underscores Dr. Shettima’s role in the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy and advancement of human rights, peace and justice.

“The President also acknowledges MacArthur Foundation’s assistance in mentoring new crop of non-state actors and supporting government and non-governmental organisations in addressing pressing developmental challenges.”

Tinubu prayed for good health for Dr. Shettima as he continues to rededicate himself to the service of humanity, Onanuga said.