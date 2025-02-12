Tinubu hails Dr Kole Shettima on 65th birthday as associates celebrate

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated prominent political scientist and development specialist, Dr Kole Shettima, on his 65th birthday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy) on Wednesday.

Dr. Shettima, who is the Director of MacArthur Foundation for Africa, is a notable scholar and activist who has contributed immensely to nation-building.

Onanuga said, “President Tinubu underscores Dr. Shettima’s role in the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy and advancement of human rights, peace and justice.

“The President also acknowledges MacArthur Foundation’s assistance in mentoring new crop of non-state actors and supporting government and non-governmental organisations in addressing pressing developmental challenges.”

Tinubu prayed for good health for Dr. Shettima as he continues to rededicate himself to the service of humanity, Onanuga said.

Meanwhile associates of Kole Shettima converged at Yar’Adua Centre ,Abuja Wednesday for a symposium to mark his 65th birthday.

The event had dignitaries including UN Deputy Sec Gen, Amina Mohammed, Ex Governor Kayode Fayemi, Y.Z Ya’u, Saadatu Mahdi, Kayode Komolafe, Chido Onuma, Prof Mohammed Kuna, Professor Attahiru Jega among others in attendance.

It was also marked with a keynote address, panel discussion and glowing tributes and reflections on the life of Kole Shettima known for his dogged pursuit of social justice, philanthropy, and pro-democracy activism.