Tinubu hails Dr Kole Shettima at 65

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated Dr Kole Shettima on his 65th birthday.

Shettima, who is the Director of MacArthur Foundation for Africa, is a scholar and activist who has contributed immensely to nation-building, the President said in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman.

President Tinubu underscored Shettima’s role in the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy and advancement of human rights, peace and justice.

The President also acknowledged MacArthur Foundation’s assistance in mentoring new non-state actors and supporting government and non-governmental organisations in addressing pressing developmental challenges.

He prayed for good health for Shettima as he continued to rededicate himself to the service of humanity. (NAN)