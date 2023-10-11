Tinubu hails Deacon David Gbenebichie on 100th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Deacon (Prince) David Smart Gbenebichie on the momentous occasion of his 100th birthday, on October 12, 2023.

The President commends the Centenarian on his illustrious career in the public service, which spanned over 32 years, and took him to the highest echelons of the bureaucracy as a Director in the Federal Civil Service, ultimately culminating in his retirement in April 1984.

As a descendant of the Ororoh Dynasty in the Okpe Kingdom and the Crown Prince Omateye Akengbuwa of the Warri Kingdom, the President recognizes Gbenebichie’s unwavering commitment to family, community, and societal values.

“Born on October 12, 1923, in Elume, Sapele Local Government Area of present-day Delta State, Deacon Gbenebichie (JP), nicknamed “Young King David” due to his active involvement in the Lord’s vineyard, received his education both in Nigeria and abroad.

“The celebrant is recognized as a pioneer in the establishment of Agricultural Cooperatives in the Nigerian Public Service,” the President said in a statement his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

President Tinubu, while expressing gratitude to God for blessing Deacon Gbenebichie with the gift of longevity, also commends his exemplary lifestyle that has always been defined by discipline, focus, love, and community service.

The President joins family, friends and the people of Warri Kingdom in celebrating this exceptional man and wishes him more years in good health and happiness.

