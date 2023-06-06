Tinubu hails appointment of Nigerian-born British AI expert, Abel Aboh, into Scotland’s Board of Data Lab Centre

For making Nigeria proud on a global stage in the field of Artificial Intelligence, President Bola Tinubu has poured encomiums on Mr. Abel Aboh.

The Nigerian-born British Artificial Intelligence expert was recently appointed into the Board of the Data Lab Innovation Centre, Scotland, United Kingdom.

President Tinubu noted with pride and satisfaction the impressive professional achievement of Aboh in the United Kingdom and how his expertise and new board appointment represent an important step in the agency’s efforts in enhancing Scotland’s data and AI potential.

Artificial Intelligence, data science and machine learning, according to the Nigerian leader, will take the centre stage in the new global knowledge economy, adding that his administration would prioritise technological innovation as a means of creating a better future for Nigerian youths who will also be inspired by the career accomplishments of Aboh.

“I congratulate Abel Aboh for his appointment as a Board member of the Data Lab Innovation Centre in Scotland, United Kingdom. The success story of Aboh will certainly motivate many Nigerian young people in the technology space to achieve more excellence. This great Nigerian has made our country proud and I am particularly happy about the honour he brought onto himself and our country.

“A major priority of our administration is to invest in education, especially science and technology, to empower our young people to become more globally competitive in the emerging new world of Artificial Intelligence.

“Abel Aboh has set a worthy example many of our youth will draw from. I wish him greater success,” President Tinubu said.