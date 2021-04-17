Tinubu hails Alhaji Smith as he clocks 75

All Progressives Congress national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, turning 75, describing as a patriot and who has contributed immensely to the unity and togetherness Nigeria.He said he often looked to Alhaji Smith for guidance and direction.


In a congratulatory statement issued by Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Warm congratulations to former Police, Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Smith, this occasion 75th .


“Alhaji Smith is a and a patriot. He worked relentlessly and sacrificed for the unity and togetherness of this country.


dedication and commitment to selfless service engendered rise to the pinnacle of the police career as .


“It is no surprise that even in retirement, Alhaji Smith was again tapped to serve as Chairman of the Police Service Commission.
“As an icon and dependable , I relate to with respect and admiration and often look to for guidance and direction.


“I believe his simplicity, humility, perseverance, industry, integrity, honesty, and modest lifestyle are attributes worthy of emulation by the younger generation.
“As he clocks 75, my prayer is that God Almighty grant him more years, protect and bless him with good health and abundance of grace. Amin.”

