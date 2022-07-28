Tinubu group lauds emergence of Most Rev. Okoh as new CAN President

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, July 28, 2022 (NAN) A political group, Tinubu Youth Disciples (TYD) has commended the emergence of Most Rev. Daniel Okoh as the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).



The National Coordinator of TYD, Prince Koyoyo Uhrorho, said this in a congratulatory message issued and addressed to the new CAN President on Thursday in Abuja.

“We the Tinubu Youth Disciples are delighted to hear the news of your emergence as the new chairman of the highest Christian body in Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria.

“We are confident of your capability to steer the wheels of the great Christian body and lead the entire Christiandom as the Lord Jesus Christ admonish.

“We pray that the Almighty God gives you the grace and the enablement to discharge your new assignment,’’ Uhrorho said.

It would be recalled that the association’s General Secretary, Mr Joseph Daramola, announced the emergence of Most Rev. Okoh as the new CAN President in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okoh is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church, also known as Nation Builders (Odozi-Obodo).

CAN is made up of five blocs: Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) and Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN)/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Others are Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), TEKAN and ECWA Fellowship. (NAN)

