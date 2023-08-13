Tinubu greets veteran journalist , Ray Ekpu at 75

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a warm message of goodwill and felicitations to veteran journalist and celebrated columnist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The President assesses Mr. Ekpu’s life as one that is synonymous with the struggle for freedom, democracy and the entrenchment of good governance in Nigeria.

“I join friends, family and admirers of the veteran journalist and respected columnist, Mr. Ray Ekpu, in celebrating his purposeful life as he marks his 75th birthday. In a career spanning over 50 years in the Nigerian media landscape, Mr. Ekpu has consistently demonstrated a dogged commitment to progressive ideals.

“His pen has been deployed to the service of society through frank, analytical and engaging commentary that is uniquely characterised by his beautiful prose. As he marks his 75th birthday, I send my heartfelt congratulations to this doyen of journalism on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria,” the President said.

