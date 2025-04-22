Tinubu greets Sulu-Gambari on 85th birthday 

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday felicitated Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin, on his 85th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

The President commended Sulu-Gambari, the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, demonstrated by his consistent advocacy for unity, peace, and progress.

He thanked the Emir for his services to Nigeria as the Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue, at different times, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Sulu-Gambari is a former justice of the Court of Appeal and pioneer Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in old Gongola State.

After his call to the Bar in 1968, he became a judge of the High Court of Borno State in 1977, where he moved to the Court of Appeal in 1983.

“President Tinubu joins the Emir’s family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the people of Kwara State to celebrate the royal father on this milestone.

“He prayed that God Almighty will grant the Emir renewed strength and good health to enjoy many more peaceful and impactful years on the throne,” said the statement. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)