Tinubu greets Akande at 82

Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has congratulated Chief Bisi Akande, the former interim National Chairman of the ruling party, on his 82nd birthday anniversary.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Friday, described Akande, also a former governor of Osun , as a principled and selfless leader.

The APC national leader said that he would not be where he was at present without the help and support of Akande, who turns 82 on Saturday.

“Today, I join with his family, friends and indeed all Nigerians to congratulate Chief Bisi Akande on his 82nd birthday.

“I also commend him for his outstanding contributions to democratic governance and to the progressive cause in the country.

“Characteristic of this selfless man is his enlightened decision not so much to focus on himself this special day but to call each of us to pray for national healing, so the country and Nigerians can overcome harmful consequences visited upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A committed democrat and a prudent, yet compassionate leader of men, Akande has done much for this country and for the progressive family,” he said.

Tinubu said in addition to his roles in the defunct Alliance for Democracy and Action Congress of Nigeria, he played a great role in the formation of APC.

He noted that since Akande enlisted in the Action Group in the First Republic to support the progressive ideals of late Obafemi Awolowo, he had not looked back.

The APC leader said that Akande stood today even more committed to those vital and necessary ideals.

According to Tinubu, the former Osun governor, likeAwolowo, has devoted his public life to engendering a truly democratic, just and egalitarian society where everyone is given the opportunity to attain a happy and prosperous life.

He said: “Just as Awolowo did for him, Akande has been a father figure and an engaging helpful mentor to younger politicians across the country, particularly in the South-west.

“He is a consummate teacher, tolerant and cosmopolitan in outlook, and an excellent human being, helpful and charitable to all, no matter their station in life.

“Because of his traits as an exemplary leader and mentor, many call him the political father of the younger ones. Baba is a highly principled, thoughtful leader.

“What he has given to his family, his state, to the Yoruba race, he also gave to this country: the very best.

“Happy 82nd birthday Chief Akande. You are an exceptional human being and Nigeria is proud to have you as one of its sons.”

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty grant him many more years and excellent health so that he could contribute more to the development of the country. (NAN)