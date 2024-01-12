Friday, January 12, 2024
Tinubu freezes payments, suspends National Social Investment Programme

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has suspended all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).He has also frozen payments and other activities related to the Programme.

Segun Imohiosen, Director Information, Office Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF who disclosed this in a statement Friday said this is further to the ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance in the management of the agency and its programmes.

“All four (4) Programmes administered by NSIPA, viz; N- Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home Grown School Feeding Programme (the “Programs”) have been suspended for a period of six (6) weeks in the first instance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the Programs’ beneficiaries.

“He has therefore constituted a ministerial panel to conduct a thorough review of the Agency’s operations with a view to recommending necessary reforms of the NSIPA.

“During the period of this suspension, all NSIPA-related activities, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations are now frozen”, the statement said.

“The President wishes to assure the stakeholders and all Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift and unbiased process that will ensure that, going forward, social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians.

