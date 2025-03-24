Tinubu Flags-Off Benin-Asaba Highway, As Umahi Hails Okpebholo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, flagged-off the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway, expected to be completed within 30 months. President Tinubu was represented at the flag-off by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

At the flag-off, Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi commended the visionary leadership of Governor Okpebholo who he said has turned the State into a construction site in less than 150 days in office.

The Minister used the opportunity to thank President Tinubu for his love for the people of Edo State, saying as a Minister, he has visited the State about three times for action projects.

He also commended Governor Okpebholo who he said has demonstrated love and commitment for his people by embarking on people-oriented projects like the flyover at Ramat Park in Benin City, the state capital.

“In less than 150 days in office, you have turned the entire capital city into a construction site. I commend you very highly for this foresight.

“I am an infrastructure person and when I see good infrastructure going on like the ones going on in Edo State, I feel very happy and commend you for the hardwork.

“We need good infrastructure in this country. Infrastructure is the most important foundation upon which every other programme of the State or country thrives.

“Thank you so much for what you are doing for Edo people. I saw the flyover you are constructing for your people. It is great wisdom. You are not saying this should be done by the Federal Government because we don’t have federal people here in Edo State but you are doing this for the welfare of Edo people.

“You took an oath for the welfare of Edo people and you are doing justice to that, embarking on people-oriented projects that will benefit the people of Edo State.

“The government of Senator Monday Okpebholo is a government of divine inspiration and a government ordained by God. When I see people taking you to court, I say it is because they don’t hear from God because if they do they will know that you are a divine governor.

“Under you, miracles are happening and under you, the road tagged federal roads are now fixed.

“The Federal Ministry of Works has come to Edo State for the third time in less than 100 days not by choice as Mr President directed all these visits. We thank the president for his love.

“This construction is like a cashless programme. We will not see the money but the work will keep going on. We will not be begging for money or quarreling over money issues but checking the projects and there will be results. The credit will always go to Mr president.

“The President is working on several sections of roads across the nation ensuring that the country has good roads and people enjoy and benefit from the dividends of democracy.

“We were here about three weeks ago, appealing to you to intervene on some sections and you did intervene by taking out 23 Km of the road going to Warri for a total contract sum of not less than N40 billion and that work has commenced.

“The President is doing the second section and third section. There are 20 other projects between Delta and Edo States that the president is doing.

“This project is 125 Kilometres by 2, that is 250 kilometres. It is going to have solar lights and the Federal Government is not putting in any money. Private Public Partnership is the way to go,” said Engr. Umahi.

The Minister of finance and coordinating Minister of the economy Wale Edun thanked the president for his foresight in ensuring that the people of Nigeria enjoy good roads across the country assuring the people that the finances for the project is available as such the projects from start to finish is sure.

Governor Okpebholo who represented President Tinubu at the occasion, said the road is a legacy project and Edo State is now becoming like Lagos in terms of infrastructural development.

He thanked the president for the love shown to Edo State under his watch as governor of Edo State, saying the people are now benefiting from the dividends of democracy.

He said: “The President loves Edo State so much so that whenever he sees me, he always aska me about the welfare of Edo people and also that of the Oba of Benin.

“The good things happening in Lagos are now also happening here in Edo State and we have made progress under my watch as governor.”

He assured President Tinubu that Edo people will take his re-election in 2027 as a big deal.

“All the local governments will be delivered for Mr President come 2027 because he has shown the difference. We once had president from this region that never remembered us. Edo is a gateway to the nation and when the roads are bad, the economy of the State will be bad as well.

“What Mr President did in Rivers State is a welcome development to ensure peace in the region. The decision he took is for the best interest of the economy of this nation as the State needed to be protected. The President was proactive and his decision has saved the economy of the nation,” he added.

Okpebholo thanked the president for his vision for the nation, saying the people are enjoying the dividends of democracy following the good initiatives his administration have embarked on.

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the president for what he is doing for the people of Edo and Delta States appealing to him to extend the road to Onitsha bridge.

Oborevwori represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme said the road is a critical infrastructure that connects the Eastern and Western regions of Nigeria.

He noted that the road will improve the standard of living of the people urging all to work together to ensure successful completion.

Managing Director, African Plus Partners, Mr Adeniran Ajakaye said from the King square to bypass it will be like a 10-lane carriage way comprising of 5-carriage ways on each side to allow movement faster.

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunso Adebiyi said the Benin-Asaba Highway corridor is under phase one of highway development initiative.

He noted that the event marks a significant milestone in the president’s renewed hope agenda to improving the road infrastructure and fostering sustainable development.

Adebiyi said the Benin-Asaba Highway is a crucial link between the Southern and Northern region of Nigeria which is vital to trade and other economic activities recognizing that the highway is an essential part of the nation’s economic back bone and has long being in need of urgent rehabilitation and upgrade.

Other guests at the occasion included the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Speaker EDHA, Rt Hon Blessing Agbebaku, Deputy speaker EDHA, Hon. Maria Edekor, Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, Chief of Staff to the state Governor, Gani Adams, Chairman of APC in the State Jarret Tenebe, State APC secretary, Lawrence Okah, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, religious leaders, members of the NURTW and others.