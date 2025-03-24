Tinubu flags off 17.6km access road to 2nd Niger Bridge in Delta

President Bola Tinubu on Monday flagged off the construction work on the 17.6 kilometers access road to the Second Niger Bridge (Phase 2), connecting the South-South and South-Eastern regions.

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The President, who performed the function at Oko, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta, said the access road would transverse Issele -Azagba, Okpanam, Ibusa, Asaba, Okwe and Oko-Amakun all in Delta before linking the Second Niger Bridge to Anambra.

Represented by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Tinubu said the ceremony marked another milestone in his administration’s effort to build an enduring infrastructure in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at bringing development to all parts of the country.

He said that the project was a response to the challenges of all roads users, adding that the Federal Government under his administration was committed to alleviating the traffic burden on the Asaba-Benin Road which currently experienced significant congestions mostly in the peak hours and festive periods.

He lauded the governors of Delta and Anambra states for their commitments and efforts, but urged them to workout modalities on how to pay compensations to affected property owners to ensure timely completion of the project.

According to Tinubu, the primary objectives of the project are to reduce traffic congestions, enhance trade and economic activities and improve transportation efficiency.

“The expected benefits includes economic growth and increased commercial activities, enhanced regional connectivity and socioeconomic integration, jobs creation and employment opportunities and increased investment and economic development.

“This bridge is a landmark infrastructural project, because of it’s significance in linking Asaba-Benin Expressway and Anambra and Enugu Expressway.

“I want to commend the governments of Delta and Anambra states for their cooperation and support.

” This kind of partnership and synergy are imperative for trust, good governance, national cohesion and sustainable development .

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to motorists to exercise calm and patience and cooperate with the contractor during this construction process,” Tinubu said.

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi said that the administration of President Tinubu was committed to the infrastructural development of the entire country.

He disclosed that the access road to the Second Niger Bridge from the Anambra axis would be flagged off on Tuesday, adding that the projects are expected to be completed within a specific timeframe and urged the contractors to keep to it’s contractual obligation.

Umahi said that the security on the Second Niger Bridge has been guaranteed, adding that the area has been connected to a CCTV circuit system that could be monitored from both Delta and Anambra states Government Houses.

The NewsAgency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers of the benefiting communities; Asaba, Oko-Amakun, Okwe, Ibusa, Okpanam, and Issele- Azagba were on ground to pledge their support and commitment to ensure timely completion of the project.

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Epiphany Azinge and the other monarchs appreciated President Tinubu for the landmark project which they said would improve the economic activities of the communities, save travelling hours and hitch free transportation along the axis.

On his part, Mr Eric Xhen, Engineer in charge of CCECC Limited, South South, the construction firm handling the project in Delta, promised to complete the project in record time.

NAN reports that the highpoint of the ceremony was the unveiling and formal flag off of the project by President Bola Tinubu. (NAN)