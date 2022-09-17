Tinubu fits into mould of IBB, Abacha, OBJ, other leaders – Shettima

By Florence Onuegbu

Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC has described Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate as an excellent example of national cohesion.

Shettima, the immediate past governor of Borno, made the assertion on Thursday in Ikoyi, Lagos while presenting a lecture at the Yoruba Tennis Club 96th Anniversary Celebration, with the topic: ”Social Club and the Search for National Cohesion”.

He said that in recent times, Nigerians had witnessed increasingly alarming tendencies, toward a loss of belief in the idea of national cohesion.

According to him, nation building is a continuous work-in-progress, and all must always maintain optimism.

The vice presidential candidate said that it was against the backdrop that Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC.

”We are convinced that the general political situation in Nigeria needs the competencies of a detribalised and committed Nigerian, like Tinubu to re-ignite the requisite values that can help us rededicate ourselves and all Nigerians to collectively tackle the challenges of national cohesion.

”In 2023, we need a Nigerian leader that has the humility and generosity of spirit of the likes of Gen. Yakubu Gowon. We need a leader that has Abnegation and commitment of a Muhammadu Buhari.

”We need a leader that has the work ethic and broad mindedness of an Olusegun Obasanjo. We need a leader that has the situational pragmatism and understanding of the Nigeria security, the maradonic skill of an Ibrahim Babangida.

”We need a leader with a vision and sense of responsibility and commitment and somebody who understands the national title of the nation of an Abdulsalami Abubakar and in our systemic circumstances, we need a leader with a dose of the hospitality of a Sani Abacha.

”We need a leader with the intellectual acumen, with the action to catapult this nation to a higher pedestrian. We need a leader who is not bound by regional or religious sentiment.

”We need a leader that has established such records of excellence and commitment to good governance. There is no one, with all due respect, that fits this than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Shettima said that the 2023 general elections were just a few months away and Nigerians had a choice to make, in the determination of their destiny.

He said that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket was dedicated to the building of that progressive and more united country, that would allow for harnessing the very best that the country had to offer.

According to him, the Tinubu-Shettima candidacy will rekindle the spirit of patriotism and draw on all the positive lessons from the commendable history of the Yoruba Tennis Club.

”We trust that we can count on your support in the days and months ahead and God willing when we assume power, we will ensure that stakeholder groups such as yours are constantly engaged in the continuous development of our nation building plans,” he said.

In his address, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said that Tinubu remained the most qualified candidate with the capacity to lead Nigeria among all the presidential candidates contesting to succeed President Buhari come May 29, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to support capacity in the 2023 presidential elections, as Tinubu and Shettima had the knowledge of the issues of the economy.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Euzebio Damazio said that since inception, the club had housed eminent members of the society who had played significant roles in nation building and societal development.

Damazio said that the founding fathers of the acclaimed first indigenous social club in Nigeria built it on the ethos of unity, brotherhood, and communal heritage.

”Every single one of us has collectively nurtured and fostered this bond, which steadfastly extends to our spouses and family members. We have collectively preserved this great organisation’s culture of love, social excellence, and moral uprightness.

”On a remarkable day like this, we are reminded about the very core of our togetherness and are collectively enjoined to celebrate the essence of our humanity,” he said. (NAN, Aside from headline)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

