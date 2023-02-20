Tinubu fit, physically and mentally to rule Nigeria – Osun PCC Spokesman

By Victor Adeoti

Mr Oluremi Omowaye, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Osun says Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate is fit and capable to rule Nigeria.

Omowaye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday that Tinubu is physically and intellectually fit to restore Nigeria to the path of glory.

He said the person that Nigerians needed at this period is Tinubu, because of his courage and positive character to bring the desired change to the masses.

“We need someone that can tackle the present situation in the country, and if you look at all the presidential candidates, you will agree with me that Tinubu is outstanding.

“He knows the practical way to solve Nigeria’s problems and he has the capacity to unite Nigerians.

“We need a leader that can manage all of us irrespective of our religion or ethnic background,’’ Omowaye said.

He described Tinubu as a true democrat who would bridge the gap between the poor and the rich if elected.

“This election is about the future of Nigeria and that is why Nigerians have to make the right choice by voting for Tinubu.

“He has given us the specific solutions to our problem and all what we need to do is to elect him to implement all his good policies to turn Nigeria around positively,’’ he said.

Omowaye also said that the people of Osun would vote massively for Tinubu on Feb. 25.

“There is no doubt that Tinubu will win massively in Osun and in other states.

“His capacity, intelligence, acceptability, love for the masses and track records in Lagos State as governor will ensure his victory,’’ Omowaye stressed.

He appealed to Nigerians to turn out en-masse on Feb. 25 to vote for Tinubu and all other APC candidates.

“Saturday is the day of decision-making for Nigerians and we must all come together to vote for the man that can do it.

“Tinubu is capable, fit and has the capacity to make Nigerians to smile again.

“Whatever the challenges Nigerians maybe facing now, will be a thing of the past once, Tinubu is elected,’’ Omowaye stressed. (NAN)