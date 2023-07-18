Tinubu felicitates with Muslims on Islamic new year

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has Tuesday felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria and around the world on the Islamic new year.

Tinubu in a statement prayed that the incoming new year would usher in peace and prosperity.

He said,”I send my heartfelt felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world as we witness the end of another Hijri lunar calendar.

“I pray the incoming Hijri Year 1445 usher in a more peaceful and prosperous period in our lives.”

The President urged Nigerians and Muslims globally to imbibe the important values of patience, perseverance and faithfulness.

“While celebrating the New Year, I implore you, fellow compatriots, to imbibe the important values of patience, perseverance and faithfulness, which were at the roots of the decision by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to migrate from Mecca to Madina, 1445 years ago.

“As we persevere and struggle to confront our present challenges and the temporary pain we experience, I enjoin you to remain hopeful that there is light and prosperity at the end of the tunnel.

“My team and I are leaving no stone unturned in our bid to deliver on the promises we made, in spite of the present difficulties.

“As we usher in the New Islamic Year, I urge you all to engage in prayers and supplications to God Almighty to direct and protect our path to greatness and prosperity in Nigeria,” he said.

