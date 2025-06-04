Tinubu felicitates Oyin Jolayemi on 85th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chief Oyin Jolayemi, industrialist and business icon, on his 85th birthday on June 4.

Tinubu highlighted Jolayemi’s grass-to-grace story and how he eventually

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chief Oyin Jolayemi, industrialist and business icon, on his 85th birthday on June 4.

Tinubu highlighted Jolayemi’s grass-to-grace story and how he eventually rose to the zenith, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

He said Jolayemi’s life was a testament to hard work, industry and resilience that the younger generations should emulate.

The President commended his commitment and contributions to Nigeria’s economic development.

He cited his efforts to provide employment opportunities to young people and his belief in the country’s renaissance.

Jolayemi is a successful entrepreneur with several decades of business experience as well as the founder and chairman of Daily Need Group of Companies.

Jolayemi, who hails from Iludun Oro, Kwara, became a household name in Lagos, where he relocated at age 13, armed only with the determination to succeed.

The President wished Jolayemi continued success in business and other endeavours and God’s grace.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)