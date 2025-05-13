Tinubu felicitates Osun governor Adeleke at 65

President Bola Tinubu has extended felicitations to the Osun governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on his 65th birthday on May 13.

By Salif Atojoko

The President noted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor had created a niche for himself as a politician of reckoning not only in Osun but also across the country and beyond, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Adeleke was first elected senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in 2017, taking over from his late brother, Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, before becoming governor in 2022.

President Tinubu noted that Adeleke had proven to be pan-Nigerian in his way of life and governance philosophy, exemplified by his Yoruba and Igbo heritage.

The President prayed for more years, good health and God’s infinite mercies on Adeleke. (NAN)