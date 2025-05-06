Tinubu felicitates Lalong on birthday

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Sen. Simon Lalong, a lawyer, politician, and senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on his birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

Lalong was previously Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly before becoming governor of the state for two terms from 2015 to 2023.

President Tinubu underscored Lal

ong’s contributions to the country, highlighting his dedicated service and commitment to the development of Plateau, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

He particularly recalled the senator’s efforts at maintaining unity and stability in Plateau during his tenure as governor.

The President praised Lalong for his leadership and direction during the 2023 electioneering when he served as the Director-General of his campaigns.

“Lalong’s loyalty and dedication to Plateau and belief in worthy causes is remarkable.

“Such was his commitment to the state that he stepped down as Minister of Labour and Employment in our administration to take up a seat in the National Assembly as senator representing Plateau South in 2023,” the President said.

While wishing Lalong many more years of meritorious service to Plateau and Nigeria, President Tinubu prayed for Lalong’s good health and renewed strength. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)