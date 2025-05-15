Tinubu felicitates Gov Alia on 59th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Rev. Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Benue, as he marks his 59th birthday on May 15.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Rev. Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Benue, as he marks his 59th birthday on May 15.

The President extolled Alia’s compassion and humanitarian spirit, evident from his service in the priesthood and public office.

He noted that the governor had remained faithful to his calling, translating the virtues of integrity and selflessness into transformative leadership for the people of Benue.

Tinubu commended Alia’s unwavering commitment to peace, security, and stability in Benue, acknowledging the courage and clarity with which he pursues lasting solutions that foster good governance and development.

The President affirmed his administration’s strong support for these ideals, noting that they align with the broader goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda to secure the nation, uplift lives, and promote unity across all regions.

In his tribute, Tinubu said: “I urge you to continue steering Benue State on a path of healing, progress, and purposeful governance. The nation stands with you, Governor Alia.

“On this special day, I pray for God’s continued blessings upon you—granting you wisdom, strength, and good health as you steer Benue toward greater heights.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)