Tinubu extends NIS Comptroller-General Kemi Nandap’s tenure until 2026

President Bola Tinubu on Monday approved the extension of Mrs Kemi Nandap’s tenure as Comptroller-General(C-G) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) until Dec. 31, 2026.

Nandap, who began her career in the Nigeria Immigration Service on Oct. 9, 1989, was appointed C-G on March 1, 2024, initially to serve until August 31.

Nandap’s tenure extension was announced in a statement issued by Presidential spokesperson Mr Bayo Onanuga on Monday in Abuja, commending her achievements.

“Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has achieved significant advancements in its core mandate.

“With notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes, and national security measures.”

President Tinubu commended the C-G for her exemplary leadership and urged her to remain committed to the Service’s strategic priorities, which aligned with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration,” the statement added.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)