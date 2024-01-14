Tinubu establishes Special Presidential Panel on Social Investment Programmes

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Special Presidential Panel on National Social Investment Programmes to be led by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the move was sequel to President Tinubu’s six-week suspension of the four (4) programmes under the NSIPA.

Ngelale further said this Special Presidential Panel is tasked with immediately undertaking a comprehensive review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes with a view to implementing a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the programmes with detailed modification to procedures guiding the programmes’ implementation moving forward.

The Special Presidential Panel, which comprises ministers representing strategic sectors and will ensure a multi-disciplinary approach to the reform effort.

Ngelale disclosed that the Presidentia Panel is made up: Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance – Chairman; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Member and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Member.

Others are Minister of Information and National Orientation, Member; Minister of Communicatons, Innovation and Digital Economy – Member and Minister of State for Youth – Member

The statement said, “President Tinubu anticipates that this Special Presidential Panel will validate the confidence reposed in it by winning back all lost public confidence in these vital programmes over the years by ushering in a new era of operation based on open and accountable governance frameworks that will prove impervious to abuse and incompetence for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households across our nation.”

