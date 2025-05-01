Tinubu embarks on 2-day visit to Katsina

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Katsina State on Friday for a two-day official visit.

By Salif Atojoko

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Onanuga said that during the visit, the President will meet with key stakeholders to assess the security situation in the state.

“He will commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre and a 24km dual carriageway completed by Gov. Dikko Radda.

“President Tinubu will also honour an invitation to attend the wedding of the governor’s daughter before returning to Abuja,” Onanuga said. (NAN)