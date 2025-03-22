Tinubu donates palliatives to Christian, Muslim faithful in South-East, South-South

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, donated palliative items to Christian and Muslim faithful in the South-East and South-South zones of the country to cushion the effect of the economic hardship in the country.



By Peter Okolie

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation was unveiled in Owerri on behalf of the president by Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo.

In a speech, the president said that the donation aimed to support the Christian and Muslim faithful to break their fast.

He said the fasting and prayer period called for charity and that the gesture had more spiritual importance than physical.

“As we work hard to bring permanent solution to the hunger in the land and high cost of living which is a global thing, the president has decided to intervene from time to time with palliative measures to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by global economy recession.

“The government is investing a lot of money in agriculture and livestock development to ensure food security and sufficiency.

“This interim intervention is to cushion the effect of the gap that is created between the period of planting and harvesting,” the president said.

The governor urged the faithful of the two religions to commit the country to “serious prayers”, saying: “As you pray, pray for God not to allow the president to be distracted.

“As long as he is implementing his line of programmes, Nigeria will be a land of prosperity.”

He further said that each state would get two trailer loads of rice, amounting to 1,200 bags as well as cartons of noodles to break their fast.

He announced a donation of N5 million support by the president to each state for fueling and transportation of the items.

He further urged the governors to be transparent in the distribution of the items and ensure that they are distributed mostly to the poor and down trodden.

In separate remarks, the chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and leaders of the Muslim communities in the 11 states of the two zones commended the president “for being magnanimous” to them during the fasting season.

They urged the government to double efforts and provide enabling environment that would promote economic development and self-sufficiency for the nation.

The chairman of CAN in Imo, Rev. Divine Eches, prayed to God to sustain, protect and grant the president the wisdom to continue to provide quality leadership for the country.

He commended Uzodimma for the developmental strides in Imo and prayed God to continue to strengthen him in his effort to develop the state. (NAN)