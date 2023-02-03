Tinubu, dogged, courageous fighter, says Ex-Ekiti ALGON Chairman

By Bolanle Lawal

Mr Yomi Ayorinde, a former Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ekiti, has described Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a dogged and courageous fighter.

Ayorinde spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Friday on Tinubu’s visit to Ekiti as part of his ongoing campaign.

According to him, Tinubu is a quintessential politician with passion for democratic ideals and commitment to national development.

Ayorinde, also the immediate past Chairman, Ekiti State Urban Renewal Agency, said that the former Governor of Lagos State, “is a man of many parts.

“A bridge builder, philanthropist, master strategist and patriot, who in many ways, has raised the standard of civilisation and human dignity,” he said.

Ayorinde recalled Tinubu’s role in the success story of progressives politics in Ekiti, which he said was achieved as “a defender of truth and social justice”.

He said that Tinubu’s role in the national election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari was as a result of visionary leadership he championed, which led to a national consciousness that gave APC victory.

“Today, as we join millions of our party men and women as well as well-meaning Nigerians to welcome this icon of democracy, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Ekiti, it gives us hope that his victory is sure,”

Ayorinde said.

He said that Nigerians owe Tinubu a huge gratitude for his determination, consistency, doggedness, vision and fearless disposition in strengthening and enthronement of good governance in the country.

Ayorinde, who is also the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Ido/Osi Constituency II, said that Tinubu was acknowledged by friends and foes, far and near, as a rounded politician, pathfinder, investor, generous and someone loved by the people.

He said that through Tinubu’s extra ordinarily large heart and unusual magnanimity of character, he had raised countless men from miry clay, produced several remarkable politicians and business leaders.

Ayorinde said that Tinubu’s warm disposition, visionary leadership and cares for the oppressed and the under-privileged had endeared him to all and sundry.

The assembly candidate urged Nigerians to support the party’s presidential candidate in order to remain focus at ensuring that democracy which he bravely fought for is not left to drift or suffer any form of setback. (NAN)