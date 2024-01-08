Tinubu dismisses CEOs of BPE, FCCPC, asks them to hand over immediately

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh, Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE); two federal government agencies.

Those sacked include Mr. Babatunde Irukera, EVC/CEO, FCCPC and Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh, Director-General/CEO, BPE.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President Tinubu (Media & Publicity) who announced the dismissal in a statement Monday evening said the move was, “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions”.

Ngelale added that “the two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.”

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect, “Tinubu’s spokesman said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

