Tinubu directs Security Agencies to rescue remaining female varsity students abducted in Gusau

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Ngelale said while condemning the reprehensible act of abduction, the President asserted that there is no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only “offense” was their pursuit of quality education.

While the President wholeheartedly commiserates with all families directly impacted by this sad incident, he affirms that his administration has a solemn duty to protect every Nigerian citizen, and in line with this commitment, assures the families of the abducted students that no effort will be spared in ensuring their safe return.

Furthermore, the President pledged that the federal government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.

