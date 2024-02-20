Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Tinubu directs payment of State House electricity bill

By Danlami Nmodu
President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy on Tuesday, the President’s directive came after the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

However, Onanuga said, “Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

“Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week”, Onanuga revealed.

“Following the example of the Presidency, Chief of Staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills”, the statement said.

