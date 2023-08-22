Tinubu directs NIMC DG Aziz to proceed on leave, replaces him with Coker-Odusote

By Danlami Nmodu

….Appoints Buba Yakub CEO DTAC

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, to proceed on a 90-day pre-retirement leave with effect from August 24, 2023.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday said the leave will lead to the eventual retirement Aziz from service on November 24, 2023.

In a related development, Ngelale also revealed that the President has approved “the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.”

Even more, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC), Ngelale said.

“This follows the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

“This appointment takes immediate effect,” Ngelale said.

