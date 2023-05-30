Tinubu directs DSS to immediately vacate EFCC office

By Ismaila Chafe

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The president gave the order in a statement signed by Mr Tunde Rahman, Office of the President, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Rahman said the president gave the directive when it was brought to the notice of the president that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their work place.

The president said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably. (NAN)