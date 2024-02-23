Tinubu directs dispatch delivery of citizens’ welfare

President Bola Tinubu has directed that policies that have impact on the welfare of Nigerians and the economy must be treated with urgency, diligence, and a strong sense of duty.

The President gave the directive at a meeting with the Head of Service, The Body Of Permanent Secretaries, and some Directors-General of agencies on Thursday in Abuja.

He admonished senior civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and work with dispatch on matters of citizens welfare towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

The President warned that ineffectiveness and unnecessary bureaucracy that delay interventions on the economy and programmes targeting vulnerable citizens would not be tolerated.

He directed that a monthly briefing by the Head Of Service and submission of Key Performance Indicator (KPI) reports should be made to his office for review.

The president added that quarterly interactive meetings between the President and The Body of Permanent Secretaries would now be scheduled.

He also mandated the Head Of Service and the Body Of Permanent Secretaries to consistently measure progress in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

“Before the next meeting, I want to see progress in the civil service. I have been sending people to check the level of work that gets done.

”Service to the nation is extremely important. We are to change the narrative on Nigeria. You and I can change the perception about Africa, not just Nigeria.

”We might not get it 100 per cent right, but if we are focused, I think we can totally change and reshape the trajectory of our country in the right direction,’’ he said.

Tinubu urged public servants to always think and work with a generational understanding of their role in shaping national history.

He said he recognised that as the engine room of the government, their actions would affect more than 200 million people in the country and abroad.

“Let us make our children’s dreams come true. Why are we slowing that down? It is not just shameful. It is unacceptable. We made a pledge to bring our people out of poverty.

”You should not increase their vulnerability. Help Nigerians to get out of these problems, do not compound the tough situation with unacceptable delays,’’ the President said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, had earlier briefed Tinubu on the performance of the service in relation to previously established KPIs across multiple assessment streams.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz