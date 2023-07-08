Tinubu describes late FCMB founder, Olasubomi Balogun as model for bankers

By Abiodun Lawal

President Bola Tinubu has described the late Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, as an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers.

Tinubu stated this on Saturday during the funeral service of Balogun at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour, Ijebu-Ode.

The President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shetima, stated that the contributions of the late baron of the capital market would be missed.

He acknowledged the contributions of Ijebu sons and daughters to the development of the country as a whole.

” You, our dear people of Ijebuland, we must be grateful for the personality you have raised for the nation and the world,” he said.

Earlier , Gov. Dapo Abiodun described the late FCMB founder as a role model who had impacted so many lives.

Abiodun explained that Balogun was an intellectual and quissentential human being, saying that his contributions to the banking sector, Ijebuland and the church would not be forgotten.

In his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of Remo Anglican Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Fape, who read from the book of Matthew, chapter 13, verses 24 to 30, described death as a debt to be paid by everyone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the message was titled “The Righteous will be separated from the wicked on the judgement day”.

Fape noted that wealth was not an hindrance to making heaven, urging wealthy personalities to learn to serve God and reminding them that their lives did not belong to them, but to God Almighty.

The Diocesan Bishop explained that the deceased was highly placed, humble, a friend of the church, and a committed Christian who impacted his generation positively.

Dignitaries at the church service included Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos state, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

