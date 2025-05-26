Tinubu Departs for Lagos to Mark ECOWAS 50th Anniversary, Commission Projects

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Lagos to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a milestone celebration that will bring together regional leaders and dignitaries to reflect on the bloc’s achievements and future trajectory.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Lagos to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a milestone celebration that will bring together regional leaders and dignitaries to reflect on the bloc’s achievements and future trajectory.



‎



‎The golden jubilee celebration, which commenced last month in Accra, Ghana, will continue in Lagos with a reenactment of the 1975 declaration that founded ECOWAS. This symbolic event will take place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island.



‎



‎According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, “The Lagos events will be a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s historical commitment to regional integration and cooperation. President Tinubu, as Chairman of ECOWAS, will use the opportunity to spotlight the bloc’s economic and diplomatic milestones.”



‎



‎In a highlight of the commemoration, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), Nigeria’s former Head of State and the only surviving signatory to the original ECOWAS declaration, will participate in all ceremonies and deliver a special address at the main event slated for Eko Hotels and Suites.



‎



‎Also scheduled to speak is Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, who will deliver the welcome address. A panel discussion at the NIIA will follow a keynote review of ECOWAS’s five-decade journey by its chairman and former Nigerian Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi.



‎



‎Beyond the celebrations, President Tinubu will also use the Lagos visit to inaugurate key infrastructure projects under his administration on Saturday, May 31.



‎



‎Among the projects to be commissioned are:



‎



‎”Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway



‎



‎”Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road



‎



‎”Flag-off of Section II of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway



‎



‎”7th Axial Road



‎



‎



‎In addition, the President will conduct virtual commissioning of the Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road and Yakasai-Zalli Road, while also flagging off new segments of road infrastructure across northern Nigeria, including the Kano Northern By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur Malumfashi, and Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.



‎



‎President Tinubu is expected to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.



‎



‎As ECOWAS marks half a century of regional solidarity, leaders are expected to reaffirm their commitment to peace, integration, and economic transformation across West Africa.



‎



‎