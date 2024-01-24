Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Tinubu departs Abuja for private visit to France

By Favour Lashem
 President Bola Tinubu has travelled for a private visit to France.

A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said that Tinubu would return in the first week of February.

The President has earlier engaged a delegation from the Master Card on official visit.

In attendance at the Wednesday with Master Card were Vice President Kashim Shettima and Minister of Finance Wale Edun.

Others are Ministers of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu, Health Ali Pate and Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa.

The President on Tuesday attended a bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who is on a four nation Africa tour.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

