Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers

By Salif Atojoko

Abuja, March 18, 2025 (NAN) President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the lingering political crisis in the state.

The President made the declaration in a national broadcast on Tuesday.

He said it had become compelling for him to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers with effect from March 18.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd.) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State,” Tinubu said.

He, however, said that for the avoidance of doubt, the declaration did not affect the judicial arm of the state, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.

“The Administrator will not make any new laws.

‘He will, however, be free to formulate regulations as may be found necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President for the state.

“This declaration has been published in the Federal Gazette, a copy of which has been forwarded to the National Assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

“It is my fervent hope that this inevitable intervention will help to restore peace and order in Rivers State .

“It will awaken all the contenders to the constitutional imperatives binding on all political players in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole,” he said. (NAN)