Tinubu convenes ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit Thursday as Niger coup leaders dig in

An extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS leaders will take place on Thursday August 10, 2023 in Abuja.

A statement on ECOWAS website said the Summit was convened by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who doubles as Chairman of the West African body.

The statement said, ” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

“The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit”,the statement concludes.

The Summit has been convened after the expiration of the Sunday deadline ECOWAS gave the coup leaders in Niger to restore constitutional order and reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum within seven days.Nothing has happened along such lines.

Notice of ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting came a day US official visited Niger for what was said to be tough and difficult talks.The US official was not able to meet the military leader or deposed President Bazoum.

Newsdiaryonline reports that there has been a groundswell of calls from Nigerian stakeholders for ECOWAS to exercise caution and avoid military confrontation with the Niger coupists.

